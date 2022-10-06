To the editor:
On behalf of the family of Adrienne Verga, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the entire community for the outpouring of love and support following our loss. The compassion and care provided to Adrienne by our homecare team and the staff from Care Dimensions Hospice and Seacoast Nursing Home was unmatched. Thank you to Greeley Funeral Home, Father Jim of Our Lady of Good Voyage and the Gloucester Police Department for helping us as we paid the final tribute to our loving matriarch.
Kellie Verga,
Gloucester