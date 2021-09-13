To the editor:
I am writing to endorse Greg Verga for mayor in the Sept. 14 runoff election. He has the experience, temperament and vision to be an outstanding leader for our city.
Greg offers common-sense, innovative solutions to Gloucester’s challenges, such as a mediation system to ensure that neighbors are heard earlier in the permitting process; temporary traffic lights; modernizing the zoning ordinance; hiring a full-time sustainability coordinator to address climate change; and creating a more equitable way of maintaining private roads. As a former chair of the School Committee, he is passionate about providing all of the city’s children with the best schools we can afford.
But more than his specific positions, I support his core values of transparency, efficiency and collaboration. He relies on facts and experts to help make decisions. His 14 years on the City Council and School Committee make him uniquely qualified to move the city forward.
I have known Greg since he first joined the School Committee and I was the editor of the Gloucester Times but I have gotten to know him better in these past few months since he took out nominations papers. He is the right person at the right time and I am voting for him enthusiastically.
Meredith A. Fine
Gloucester