To the editor:
Do we really need a mayor who has to have sensitivity training?
Do we need a mayor whose rude treatment caused good city managers to leave their positions?
We don’t want bullies in schools. Do we want a bully in the mayor’s office and having a voting seat on the School Committee?
The mayor has cost the citizens of Gloucester thousands of dollars for reports and court filings because of her actions.
Sefatia promised numerous times in the newspaper that she would serve only as an interim mayor in 2015 when Carolyn Kirk left office before the end of her term, thereby gaining the vote of the council for the temporary position. She knew that three of the councilors were considering a run for mayor, and she stated that she was only running in the future for the council seat.
She got the advantage and she did not keep her word. What is her word worth?
Gloucester needs Greg Verga, a person who served eight years on the School Committee, the last two years as chairperson, and whi also served six years as a Ward 5 councilor and councilor at large. As a city councilor, he was a member of the Planning and Development Standing Committee for six years and was chair for three years 2013, 2014 and 2015. He has 14 years of experience serving the city.
We need Greg Verga as the next mayor of Gloucester. He is a person who keeps his word.
George Roark
Gloucester