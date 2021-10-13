To the editor:
I have known Greg Verga and the entire Verga family for many years, and had the pleasure of serving with Greg on the City Council. Every one of Greg’s votes were for the good of the community and when he gave his word on any subject, you could take it to the bank!
Greg served on the School Committee as a member and as chairman, so he knows the problems of both. I am sure that Greg will lead the city in the direction we need to go. I ask my friends, on Election Day to vote Greg Verga for mayor of Gloucester. Thank you for allowing me to share my opinion with you.
Bob Whynott
Gloucester