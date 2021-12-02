To the editor:
Looking for an opportunity to spend some time with an amazing group of people enjoying quality and rewarding time? Look no further. The Rose Baker Senior Center, a vibrant, busy center of activity in the heart of Gloucester's downtown, is looking for you. The center hosts many activities during the week and hopes to continue to offer seniors a variety of both helpful, healthy and educational selections to fill their day.
Seniors these days are interested in computer technology from desktops and laptops to hand held devices such as iPads and smartphones. Knowing how to navigate through Facebook, Instagram, texting, emails and the ever-popular tweeting would help seniors to better communicate with friends and family.
Many events happen at our center and volunteers would be appreciated to help organize some of these. Also, having volunteers to be backup receptionists would be great to fill in when needed. And lastly, many in the community have skills in regards to living a more health-filled life, whether it is through exercise instruction or education. Volunteers with these skills would help round out the programs the center currently offers.
If you have the time to volunteer and want to have fun while doing it, please contact Elise Sinagra, the director of elder services, at 978-325-5800.
Suzanne Silveira
Council on Aging
Gloucester