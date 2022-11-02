To the editor:
Within less than one week, the citizens of our great nation will be faced with the most important decision that he or she will ever make. The issue that should be on the minds of every voter is whether he or she wants to live in a free country. One in which we can feel safe walking down the street, read the books of our choice, speak out in public without the fear of retribution, trust that our leaders will speak the truth.
Those who feel that we should live in a society in which elections do not count and one where the power lies with one person or political party, and where the citizens do not have a say in how things are run should consider this election very carefully. Be careful what you ask for, because when our freedoms are taken away, there will be no turning back.
There is no need to discuss issues of the day at this point, because none will matter if we lose our democratic form of government. I remain hopeful that enough of us will understand these points and vote for candidates who represent truth, have compassion and who care for their fellow man.
Each and everyone of us should stop and carefully consider what we are about to do before stepping into the voting booth. Those who promote lies, conspiracy theories, and violence must not be allowed to assume power! Our democracy depends upon the results of this election!
George Grimes,
Rockport