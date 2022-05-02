To the editor:
According to the Meditz letter of April 27 (“Ring would be a town clerk with integrity”), candidate for Rockport town clerk Jonathan Ring has spent many months “working” with the current town clerk, the Board of Selectmen and the town attorney to ensure “fair and transparent” elections.
Apparently, he has discovered some violation regarding the appointment of our election workers, most of whom Rockporters know personally.
If ever there was a waste of town resources, this is it. We can only imagine what he would do in an official position.
Vote for Melanie Waddell.
Mary Devaney
Rockport