To the editor:
My fellow Rockporters, I believe most voters are in favor of replacing the existing Department of Public Works barn with a new, updated and safe garage. Unfortunately, that is not what we are being asked to vote on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
When the voters rejected this same proposal a couple of years ago, the voters were saying please go back to the drawing board and provide the townspeople with a less costly alternative. Well, unfortunately, the voters wishes apparently fell on deaf ears. We are now being told the same proposal that the voters rejected is the only alternative, but it will now cost the taxpayer $12 million, $3 million more than just a couple of years ago.
What the committee didn’t do is look at alternatives. For instance, what they don’t talk about is that in addition to the garage, this proposal includes a costly addition that adds multiple offices so they can move all DPW personnel from Town Hall with additional offices for new hires. Why were the voters not provided with a proposal that included just a new garage? Why is it necessary to move an expand offices at a time when the town population is shrinking? This proposal smells a lot like an expansion of government. Shame on those proposing this for taking advantage of voters in this way. We want a garage for a fair price. What you’ve presented is not a garage. Please vote no on Tuesday.
Michael Boucher
Rockport
