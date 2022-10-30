To the editor:
Tuesday, Nov. 8, is the most critical day in the future of America: it’s National Election Day. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the Gloucester Daily Times' lead editorial ("In 13 days, future of US will be forged — for better or worse") explained in graphic detail why it’s SO important to vote. The future stability of our country DEPENDS on caring people to fulfill their obligation to protect, defend and continue our democracy.
The danger posed by the current-day Republican Party's embrace of authoritarianism is sadly out of step with what the Republican Party once stood for, and threatens the very existence of our nation. It is the Republican Party that seems to be bent on destroying anything they don't agree with or believe in, from denying that Trump lost the last election, to claiming it was "left-wing radicals" that attacked the Capitol of our once great nation in Washington, D.C. According to the news media, the courts, and the Jan. 6th Committee, it was RIGHT wing radicals, fanatics, white supremacists and insurrectionists that attempted to destroy our democracy, not the "radical left." The Republican Party seems to believe today that anyone who doesn't agree with them is evil, radical, unstable, and/or unworthy of respect. They forget that Democrats form more than half of the nation's voters, that Democrats are their sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, defenders of our nation in both the military and the police departments spread all across the country, the people that grow our crops, that deliver electricity and fuel to our houses, that fly the planes and drive the trains that get us to work and across the country.
Dwight D. Eisenhower, Republican, and 34th president of the U.S., said this (lost on most Republicans today ...):
"It is probably a pity that every citizen of each state cannot visit all the others, to see the differences, to learn what we have in common, and to come back with a richer, fuller understanding of America — in all its beauty, in all its dignity, in all its strength, in support of moral principle."
And this (especially) from our 34th president: "People talk about the middle of the road as though it were unacceptable ... The middle of the road is all of the usable surface. The extremes, right and left, are in the gutters."
A significant portion of primarily Republican contenders for office nationwide, by their actions, are demonstrating that they are "gutter" people, sadly. The U.S. so desperately needs more "middle of the road" office holders, willing to work with others, not more violent rhetoric, lies, bullying and deceit.
Here on the local level, we have several very important issues that need public input, in addition to a serious gubernatorial race that needs your vote. Our Democratic attorney general with eight years of successfully dealing with the laws of the state, Maura Healey, is facing off against former Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl. Diehl, a Republican gun advocate who often wears a pistol (as he did when he came to a veterans' talk at the Gloucester VA just before COVID-19), wants to relax or do away with Massachusetts' strict gun laws, which make Massachusetts the No.1 safest state in the U.S. for gun deaths. He also wants to limit a woman's right to abortion, putting control of her own body and health into the hands of the Legislature instead. He touts the Republican mantra of "cut taxes, cut taxes," while the population is growing, the state's infrastructure (roads, bridges, public transportation, schools) is aging and deteriorating, and he has no plan for where the money will come from to address all these issues without taxes. He calls our attorney general a "radical leftist" (she's an Eisenhower "centrist"). Geoff Diehl is a staunch Trump supporter (and believer in the "Big Lie"), that former president Trump says (Times, "Governor's race tops statewide ballot," Oct. 24) would rule the state "with an iron fist."
So, if you care more about guns than your children at school, if you want to take a woman's rights to her own health away from her, and you want to be ruled "with an iron fist" by someone who still believes in the "Big Lie," vote Republican for governor. Keep in mind that Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, and Republican state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr have both been re-elected multiple times and remain popular politicians because they are "centrists," not radical extremists.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, you, as a voter in a state with a reputation for fair and honest elections, have the opportunity to show that Massachusetts believes in democracy, not radical authoritarianism or extremist ideology. As an independent, I'm voting for Maura Healey and a future of learning to work together. Please VOTE on Nov. 8th!
Alan MacMillan,
Rockport