To the editor:
I am writing to offer a rebuttal to your Nov. 17 editorial “Facts don’t support push for Voter ID law.” In your opinion article you stated that “in Massachusetts, producing a license isn’t a requirement to vote, except in rare cases, when for example, a voter casts a provisional ballot” and “Under Massachusetts law, voters are not required to produce identification.” This was your response to the Newburyport city clerk asking for voter id at the polls. However, according to the Massachusetts Voters’ Bill of Rights, on the Secretary of State’s website, it states “8. You have the right to vote but must show identification if: you are a first-time voter who registered to vote by mail and did not submit identification with the voter registration form; or your name is on the inactive voter list; or your vote is being challenged; or if requested by a poll worker. Acceptable forms of identification are: Massachusetts driver’s license, other printed documentation containing your name and address such as a recent utility bill, rent receipt on landlord’s letterhead, lease, or a copy of a voter registration acknowledgement or receipt.”
In the article you also state “Those most affected are those who do not have photo ID or drivers’ licenses, often poorer people who live in urban — mostly Democratic — areas.” And yet, your article provides no actual data on this issue. In fact, a photo ID is needed for the purpose of applying for public assistance, or even to enter government buildings. The last time I visited the Secretary of State’s office on Ashburton street or the Statehouse on Beacon Street (back when it was open), I was required to present a photo ID. Does the requirement for a photo ID to get government assistance or enter a government building also affect the poorer among us in Democratic areas like Boston? In 34 states a form of ID, whether photo or non-photo, is required to vote, including in Democratic-leaning states like Washington or Delaware. The summary of the ballot question (printed on every petition) that would make voter ID a mandatory (rather than optional) law states that “This proposed law would require prospective voters to show a photo identification before being given a ballot at a polling place on Election Day. The photo identification presented would have to be issued by a branch of the United States Government, or by the state, or by a tribal authority recognized either by the United States or the state. Voters who do not present such identification would be permitted to vote if they execute an affidavit attesting to their identity and residence.” This means that if you don’t have a photo ID, in addition to all of the other available means of proving your ID, you can also sign an affidavit. How does this negatively affect the poor? The opponents of voter ID have no answer except to state its intimidating to prove you are who you say you are when casting a ballot that affects everything from city council races to a presidential election, and many ballot questions regarding tax laws, laws that could reclassify Uber and Lyft drivers, and laws that influence how we live our daily lives. Those are important issues — why should you not prove you are a legitimate voter in an election?
And finally, your article rightly cites the Heritage Foundation’s tracking of voter fraud cases — which include four convictions in Massachusetts. The Heritage Foundation also cites 1,332 proven instances of voter fraud nationwide, 1,145 criminal convictions, 48 civil penalties, 99 diversion programs, 23 judicial findings, and 17 official findings. However, back to Massachusetts; just because there have only been four convictions of voter fraud does not mean that voter fraud is virtually non-existent. This is like saying if you only catch one shoplifter that is stealing from your store than shoplifting is virtually non-existent. No, it just means you’ve only caught one shoplifter — there could be several others you didn’t catch, and maybe never will. Voter fraud is a very difficult crime to prove. Many elections can be won or lost by very small margins (i.e. the Ward 2 race in Gloucester, or the Proposition 2 1/2 question in Rockport). For the most part, if the voter fraud can be discovered and proven, the vote has already been cast, the election is over, and the results are certified, and therefore whatever damage the fraud was intended to create has already been accomplished. This is proven in your own article — although the Worcester man was caught and convicted of voter fraud, his fraudulent vote had already been cast, and so it was too late for that election. How many other people fraudulently voted in an election but have never been caught or even deterred? The purpose of Voter ID, like many of our other voting laws, is to deter fraud before it even happens. Voting should be easy, but cheating should be hard.
Jonathan Ring
Rockport