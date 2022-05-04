To the editor:
We urge everyone to support Melanie Waddell as the next Rockport town clerk. The role of town clerk is complex and vital.
When elected, Melanie will hit the ground running, important at any time, but especially with the likelihood of additional COVID variants on the horizon and their potential impact on the workings of town government. She knows the job well and is already a strong and effective assistant town clerk; she also has business experience and a friendly customer service orientation.
A fourth generation Rockporter, Melanie’s father Jim and her grandmother, Nancy, served the town, the latter as cown Clerk. Melanie has the needs of the Rockport community and the desire to serve, foremost in her mind. Moreover, she developed a solid working relationship with Pat Brown, the current town clerk, forged over the last two challenging years and will carry on with expertise and compassion.
Please cast your vote for Melanie on May 10 at the upcoming Rockport town elections.
Thank you,
Bob Beattie
Susan Beattie
Thomas J. Eck
Charles C. Francis
Mary B. Francis
Ed Hand
Randy Hock
Rich Lorigan
Jeff Kaplan
Michael J. Pardee
David Rash
Warren Salinger
Jerry Sharfstein
Sem C. Sutton
Victoria J. Wallins
Steve Wood
Rockport