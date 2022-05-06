To the editor:
We are writing this letter in support of Melanie Waddell for Rockport’s town clerk.
This position is not a part-time job or a steppingstone. It is a complicated position. The town clerk is the keeper of the town’s records, is an integral part of Town Meeting, and deals with everyone who walks into Town Hall with questions, and so much more. The town clerk deals with the all-important job of elections, both local and national, and must be a strong defender of the rule of law and democracy to carry out these obligations. We need a person with integrity and new ideas that can build on what has been done in the past. Melanie is bright, energetic and dedicated to the town and to this position and will be effective on day one. We encourage you all to get out and vote on Tuesday, May 10 for Melanie Waddell.
Bruce and Mary Reed
Rockport