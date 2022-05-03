To the editor:
In the April 28 Gloucester Daily Times was a particularly troubling and unkind letter to the editor (“Rockport needs Ring as town clerk”) from Ellen Canavan regarding our present assistant town clerk, Melanie Waddell, that clearly needs rebuttal.
A 35-year member of the Rockport Conservation Commission, I have met with Melanie on several occasions at Town Hall to discuss town business, and I called her up following the Times letter, when she graciously answered all my questions. Melanie Waddell is 45 years old, and has served two years as assistant town clerk under the watchful eyes of our present (retiring) town clerk, Pat Brown. As of this fall, Melanie will become a certified municipalcClerk, having waded through 110 course credits to attain that honor. She is a fourth generation Rockporter, with her family having moved here from Scotland and Nova Scotia in the 19th century, establishing a boat-building business on Bearskin Neck that built schooners for the fishing industry. Her grandmother was town clerk from 1968 to 1973. Her father, well known Jim Waddell — Pigeon Cove lobsterman and locksmith — was the town’s tax assessor for 24 years.
Melanie was an honor student at Rockport High School, graduating in 1995 with honors. Melanie has lived in Australia, Florida and New York City (living, working and going to college there for 10 years), giving her a well-rounded and experiential grasp on the world community. Before becoming assistant town clerk, Melanie was an election worker here in Rockport for six years, giving her a personal understanding of the election process.
A single-parent mom, while raising a child and working for the town, Melanie studied nights and weekends to graduate summa cum laude from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2021. In her own words, she is a “doer and mover.” She also said, referencing Ellen Canavan’s letter: “This has been hard. Especially two weeks before the election! It’s very sad that partisan politics has had to play any role in this. But I guess that is the time we are in. I shall remain fair, and loving and open to all. Kill them with kindness!” In her closing statement to me, she said, “I think that when we can find common threads and mutual respect, we can carry mountains. Or govern small towns.”
Tuesday, May 10 is Election Day in Rockport. I shall be casting my vote for Melanie Waddell, a hard-working town employee who has already attained two years of experience as a town clerk. She is a passionate advocate for the town of Rockport, with worldly experience, and an agenda: to serve our town with truth, honesty, respect and thoughtfulness.
Alan MacMillan
Rockport