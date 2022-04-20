To the editor:
On May 10 it will be time to elect a new town clerk in Rockport. June Michaels of Rockport, a member of the Cape Ann League of Women Voters, stated, in an April 28 Gloucester Daily Times story “Some of the duties of town clerk — managing elections, proper handling and preservation of public documents — are subjects which have recently been in the news.”
Indeed, since the 2020 presidential election, Americans everywhere have seen Republican-majority state legislatures working night and day to install partisan secretaries of state and in every way grease the state and local election machinery to produce “appropriate” results.
I’m sure Mr. Ring, head of the Town Republican Committee, if he were elected town clerk, would treat local elections fairly, but would you elect a bunny to be in charge of the town lettuce supply?
Melanie Waddell has, by all reports, done a great job as assistant town clerk and deserves the opportunity to serve as our town clerk.
Samuel W. Coulbourn
Rockport