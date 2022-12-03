To the editor:
It’s not surprising that the maritime industry is against waiving a federal rule prohibiting foreign vessels from transporting domestic liquefied natural gas to New England ("Push to lift shipping rules faces pushback," Nov. 30). The shipping industry and the Jones Act are like a dog with a tasty bone.
Despite requests from New England governors, there has been no movement on the issue. The reason is that the maritime lobby is perennially very powerful, claiming a waiver of the Jones Act would hurt American shipping. In the case of liquefied natural gas (LNG), this makes no sense. American shipping companies are not operating any vessels capable of carrying commercial quantities of LNG to Boston, so allowing foreign vessels would present no competitive challenge that could cost jobs.
New England is getting LNG from other countries, but there are advantages to using domestic supplies while we make the transition to renewable energy. The alternative of building a new pipeline — which would take ten years and cost $20 billion — is a non-starter that would lock us into gas beyond the time we will need it.
Waiving the Jones Act for LNG is a pragmatic measure that can be done with no harm to any of the parties involved, and it could ease the pressure on winter heating costs.
Frederick Hewett,
Cambridge