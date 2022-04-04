To the editor:
Lobsters aren’t the only creatures affected by rising temperatures in the Gulf of Maine (“Fast-warming Gulf of Maine set record in 2021,” March 28). Endangered sea turtles — such as the Kemp Ridley — are stranding in record numbers as the sea warms. They travel to Cape Cod Bay in the summer, drawn by an abundance of crabs. In the past, the bay’s waters would cool in late fall and turtles would leave for warmer waters. Now, the bay is warm until December. The turtles stay too long, the bay turns cold overnight, and the turtles — which are reptiles —become as cold as the water. They wash up on shore, cold-stunned, or dead.
Twenty years ago, one or two turtles would wash ashore at this time of year. This past winter, almost 800 turtles stranded on the beaches. Luckily for them, dedicated volunteers from Mass Audubon’s Cold-stunned Turtle Rescue and Recovery program walk the beaches to rescue the turtles and transport them to the New England Aquarium’s marine hospital in Quincy. Many survive — but not all.
This is just one tragic example of global warming’s havoc. Massachusetts is blessed with miles of shoreline. Where are the wind turbines that could be spinning offshore, offsetting our greedy consumption of fossil fuels? Where are the solar arrays on every roof and abandoned pasture or landfill? Where is our commitment to a sustainable future?
Liza Ketchum
Watertown