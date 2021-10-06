To the editor:
Every 10 years or less the city engages in a harbor planning process to amend the Municipal Harbor Plan and the State Designated Port Area Master Plan. The process tailors amendments to meet Gloucester’s needs and goals. It is not a stagnant, outdated plan.
The Harbor Plan Economic Baseline study states Gloucester’s seafood industry remains strong and is the top economic sector in the city. “Gloucester’s fisheries activity levels have performed better than other New England ports and the U.S. fishing industry as a whole.” In mid-October, the UMass Gloucester Marine Station will release its Blue Economy report. It also shows a strong, living marine resources economy.
Mayoral candidate Greg Verga sees the waterfront differently. Greg states “Idle wharves and orphan pilings litter a shoreline that is begging to bustle with activity that depends on ocean access.” He suggests removing properties from the DPA. The facts do not support ripping apart the DPA. Hospitality is seasonal and weather-dependent with lower-income positions. Is this the #RESET Greg taunts us with yet does not define? Marine research and ocean-dependent industry is more desirable and compatible. Does this mayoral candidate fully recognize Gloucester’s economic seafood industry contribution to the city and the state?
Political hyperbole to depict the waterfront serves to perpetuate the myth the fishing industry is dead. It is a disservice to the successful seafood businesses and shorefront workers who supply Gloucester seafood to the people.
Patti Page
Gloucester