To the editor:
We served in the armed forces during the Cold War preventing a nuclear holocaust by the Soviet Union in the late 1950s, early 1960s, serving under President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He was a successful president.
Next came President John F. Kennedy who stood up to Nikita Khrushchev. John Kennedy was also successful in averting a nuclear war.
President Joe Biden has to stand up to Vladimir Putin and his nuclear threats to destroy our world as former presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy and Ronald Reagan did. Only then we in the free world will be spared.
We are men. We will do our job. We are proud Americans to have served our country in its greatest need.
Philip Celeste,
Danvers