To the editor:
I have crossed a line into a new America. We are not who we think we are. This is who we are.
We are willing to accept the slaughter of innocent children rather than enact laws to help protect them.
We care more about owning weapons designed for combat than we care about the safety of our children.
We care so little about our children that we allow adults and 18-year-old children to freely purchase these weapons without oversight or training.
We claim we are a nation of compassion, but our only true measure is money and we are controlled by it.
We do not value, community, children, or truth.
We fool ourselves into believing that we are a free country; but we are not.
Freedom without safety is not freedom.
Fear controls us.
We have lost our way. We should all be screaming for change, but we won’t because we are selfish and view compromise as failure.
We are sacrificing our innocent children and someone, please tell me why.
Like many, my heart is broken, and overwhelmed by sadness and despair.
Naomi Foster
Rockport