To the editor:
Over the long Memorial Day weekend, gun violence killed 156 Americans and injured another 412. This included 14 mass shootings (incidents where at least four victims were killed or injured).
In 2018 (the most recent data available) there were 120 privately owned guns for every 100 Americans. That means that there was then more than one gun for every infant, toddler, grade schooler, teen, adult, able-bodied senior citizen and those in nursing homes and hospice.
There is a clear relationship between the number of guns and the number of gun deaths over time. But American politicians and voters have made it clear that reducing the number of guns, or even slowing the growth in guns, is not an option.
Given this, we need to find other ways to reduce gun violence .Responsible gun owners need to help craft and then advocate for common sense laws — acceptable to them — to keep guns out of the hands of those most likely to use them to commit crimes.
Nicholas Holland
Gloucester