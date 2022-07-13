To the editor:
When Seth Moulton successfully defeated an 18-year incumbent in 2014, it showed that the 6th District was ready for a new kind of Democrat. Someone who fights endlessly for our district. He understands that it is not enough to merely pledge support to a cause, to say that the fight will be fought and that the problem will be solved. He understands that we need to take action now for the American people, no matter what the established forces say.
Congressman Seth Moulton has delivered millions of dollars in funding for things such as fighting homelessness, supporting firefighters, COVID-19 relief for restaurants and fishermen, public safety funding, and more, proving his capability to effectively and efficiently serve our district.
Having served in the Marine Corps during the Iraq War, he knows what it means to serve, in more ways than one. He has used this military experience to push for a nationwide assault weapons ban, supporting President Biden’s call for gun safety reform and fighting for it in Congress. We need Moulton to keep up this fight now more than ever, due to the tragic mass shootings that continue to unfold nationwide.
We need someone like Seth, who will serve his constituents rather than the gun lobby and the NRA. We need someone who will refuse to bow down to powerful interests. We need someone who has not just served the American people as a Marine, but has served as a man of the people, in Congress. We need Seth.
Haven Doud,
Gloucester