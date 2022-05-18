To the editor:
Ten people dead, three others seriously wounded, while they were out doing what many of us do on Saturdays — grocery shopping.
Their “crime?”
They were overwhelmingly black.
As a result, they were considered legitimate targets.
Their accused assassin was a young, heavily armed white man steeped in a conspiracy theory several Fox News personalities and right-wing pundits, including Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Judge Jeanine Pirro, and Ann Coulter, along with Trumpublican politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, and Rep. Elise Stefanic of NY, to name just two, have taken from the lunatic fringe of the white nationalist Right and mainstreamed it into their audiences’ and constituents’ living rooms and twisted minds.
I am, of course, referring to the “Great Replacement Theory.”
Long confined to the most racist, online, fringe elements of the radical, white nationalist American Right, the theory postulates that Democrats are involved in a nefarious liberal Jewish plot to flood the country with non-white and non-Christian immigrants, while encouraging increasing birth rates among native born African Americans, in order to “steal” future elections and turn today’s white majority into a minority endangered by a new majority of people of color and religions other than “Christianity” — whether immigrant or native born.
It dovetails beautifully with the other right-wing Trumpublican conspiracy theory, aka the “Big Lie,” that the 2020 election was stolen and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.
We know, in addition to fueling the horror of May 14, the “Great Replacement Theory” was a motivating factor in the massacre of primarily Latino shoppers at a Walmart in El Paso a few years ago.
The shooter in Pittsburgh who massacred Jewish worshipers at a synagogue invoked the theory as justification for his actions, as did the shooter in New Zealand who gunned down nearly 50 Muslims praying in their mosque.
But it was not really until Donald Trump descended his “Golden Escalator” in the late spring of 2015 to announce his candidacy for president that dangerous and insane ideas like the “Great Replacement Theory” began to move from the lunatic fringe into the political mainstream, well, the “mainstream” of the Trumpublican political cult of personality and far right media anyway.
I would urge readers to go back and read, or listen to, the Donald’s 2015 announcement speech. It was, undoubtedly, the most racist presidential campaign speech given by a candidate since 1968, when George Wallace brought white, racist crowds to their feet railing against desegregation and civil rights.
I would urge people to go back and read, or listen to, the Donald’s comments in 2017 in the wake of the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville.
Rather than condemning the young Nazis who marched through the streets chanting “ ...the Jews will not replace us...”, as one of their Nazi brethren violently rammed his car into a group of peaceful counter protesters, killing an innocent young woman, Donald told the nation there were “... very fine people on both sides.”
It is time for all decent Americans to open their eyes and realize that in the seven years since Donald Trump descended his escalator, his own ugly racist, xenophobic and religiously bigoted rhetoric has given license and legitimacy to tens of millions of other racists and bigots, including television personalities and elected public officials, to publicly spew their venom and, tragically, that rhetoric has contributed, at least indirectly, to the kinds of carnage the nation witnessed on May, 14 in Buffalo, and in El Paso, and Pittsburgh a few years back.
Just what will it take for decent, genuinely patriotic, and truly Christian Americans to say, “Enough is enough.”.
Just what will it take?
Michael Cook
Gloucester