To the editor:
I’ve studied the proposed zoning changes before the City Council and feel that they make sense overall. However, the devil is always in the details. Exactly where and how to allow increased building heights downtown and in coastal view sheds, determining how many new homes could be added by allowing by-right two-family conversions on a neighborhood by neighborhood basis, what the impact of creating a new Transit Oriented Development district around the downtown train station will be in conjunction with the proposed zoning changes now before the City Council. What can we expect in traffic impacts, parking — which is already impacted by Airbnb rentals and illegal apartments in some neighborhoods — and overall quality of life issues.
I applaud the efforts made by City planning staff and the Planning Board to make our zoning more equitable for all but I question the timing. With a newly elected mayor and City Council and emerging from two years of COVID survival, are people really in the best place right now to address impactful zoning changes?
Our community development plan was last updated in 2000. I feel that now would be a great time to renew the plan, incorporating all the questions now before the city and adding more. What’s the future of downtown after COVID and with new transit-oriented zoning? How will changes in the new Harbor Plan work out and what kind of development do we want to attract going forward? What will be the interplay between Gloucester Crossing and surrounding neighborhoods? Do we want the downtown for cars or for people — what’s the balance? What about a parking plan for downtown? How do we best manage our beaches and other natural resource areas? How do we best preserve the character of all our neighborhoods and villages while offering more affordable housing options and keeping Gloucester the unique mixed income city we love? How do we best protect Dogtown and the rest of our interior while continuing to improve its trails and creating an effective bike and pedestrian trail network? Where do we on stand climate resilience and adaptation? What are our primary climate infrastructure projects and what kind of climate planning and zoning solutions should we considering moving forward?
There’s great work being done to update the Harbor Plan and MAPC is helping us with a climate resilience study. Our incredible local groups are doing great work on climate change, open space protection, trail stewardship, natural resource protection and more.
All these would help inform an updated community development plan. A strong planning process and final plan would reflect working closely with each Gloucester neighborhood and offer clear alternatives that could address the issues before us on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis. The beauty and difficulty of Gloucester lies in its complex historical character — what works for Downtown or West Gloucester may not work in Lanesville or Magnolia. The questions being asked of the City Council right now could help inform a great community development effort and put us all on the same page moving forward.
I ask the City Council to pause on voting the zoning changes before you and, working with Mayor Verga and his staff, have an informed debate as to whether now may be a good time to update our community development plan. Doing so would help involve and inform Gloucester folks and offer a clearer, more collective understanding of proposed changes and their overall impacts.
What’s the rush? Let’s make our best effort to create a an updated community development plan and use it as our guide to grow and adapt with full input from Gloucester residents.
Sam Cleaves
Gloucester