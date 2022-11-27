To the editor:
As a nation have we reached the point where mass shootings have become the norm?
The US has the highest rate of mass shooting in the world by a factor of three over all nations except Yemen. Many Americans think we are the greatest nation, but the richest nation does not make us the greatest. I wonder what people in other countries think when they hear Americans spout that we are the greatest nation; are they enamored by our arrogance or our gun laws? We are critical of other nations for unjust actions while ignoring our own inactions on assault guns.
Polls indicate that a large percentage Americans are in favor of banning such weapons. The second amendment gives us the right to bear arms, but not grenades. So, what’s the difference between a grenade and an AR-15? Its good judgment and sensibility that allowed Congress to ban us from such destructive weapons as grenades. So much for the second amendment malarkey.
What stops Congress from banning the AR-15? The gun lobby, politicians and voters. So, who is to blame? I say the politicians because they take money from the gun lobby, and simply put money in front of lives. But of course, it’s not that simple given how the Congress is elected.
When is enough, enough? When voters wake up to what is morally right and elect politicians that have the courage to act for the greater good and that will be enough!
Rick Gold,
Gloucester