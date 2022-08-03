To the editor:
So let me see, the Legislature passes a bill allowing legalized sports betting in the state to the tune of $5 million for a license, good for 5 years and a 15% to 20% fee to play.
Meanwhile, food, rent, property taxes, fuel oil, propane, medical insurance, cable bill, electric rates, gasoline all are at record level rates.
The residents of this state, in particular the elderly and those living on a fixed income were kicked to the curb, no time for them, money for the state.
We were all screwed.
Lew Wilkie,
Rockport