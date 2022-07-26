To the editor:
So The Supreme Court tossed the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade into the garbage can. No surprise.
According to the Associated Press and reported in The Week magazine, there were more than 930,000 abortions in 2020, so in the future we can expect that thousands of unwanted children will be born.
Are the members of the Court and the celebrating right-wing groups interested in helping to fund the cost of child care, education, medical care, adoptions, and other social services that these children will need?
Fat chance. Their interest is in preserving the life of the fetus; they’ll let someone else worry about the child after being born.
Nan Andrew,
Gloucester