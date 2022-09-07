To the editor
Well, after a thankfully long dry spell, here we go again! The letter, “Biden’s speech and the rising tide of Trumpian fascism,” published in the Sept. 5 edition of the Times (we all know from whom) accused nearly half of US voters of being “fascists” (not even “semi fascists”) — now added to his previous wildly-thrown-about epitaphs of “racists,” “white nationalists,” “homophobes,” xenophobes” and “ faux Christians.”
While one may properly accuse Trump of being an egotist of the first rank and saying some things of questionable propriety, to label as” fascists” all who approve of his policies, policies that :
• Gave us the most secure southern border in decades (minimizing lethal drug importation, human trafficking, deaths of illegals crossing that border, unchecked COVID-19 carriers, etc.).
• Held inflation to 1.4% vs. now 8.4%
• Got Criminal Justice Reform (benefiting primarily Black males) passed.
• Promoted peace in the Middle East with the unprecedented Abraham Accord.
• Strengthened our military.
• Kept us out of any new wars.
• Developed three COVID-19 vaccines in record time.
• Made record-high federal grants to “historically black universities.”
• Decried rampant violent crime (now accepted) in our major cities.
is, at best, irresponsible, and, if not deranged, is just plain hateful.
As a former president of several companies and director of two public companies, I will take positive results, even if accompanied by annoying rhetoric, any time.
Even if approving of the above-listed accomplishments makes me a “Trump supporter,” I strongly object to being called a “fascist,” or one of the many other hateful terms frequently hurled about by the referenced writer, who himself consistently demonstrates a cult mentality regarding all who disagree with his particular political views.
Fred Young,
Gloucester