To the editor:
I would like to comment on the article published in the Dec. 9 edition of the Times by Joshua Goodman titled “Could trawler cams help save the worlds fish stocks?”
First I would like to take issue with the assertion that observers are bribed and, or threatened. I have been involved with the observer program since its inception as both captain and crew; never have I been part of or heard of either of these things happening. Yes, the situation can be uncomfortable for both observer and crew. We have to work in very tight quarters sometimes under harsh conditions; everyone understands this and works together.
Observers work hard and the complaint I here most from them is not how they’re treated but that the data they collect is not used.
Second, although the article speaks on a global scale, a person not involved in the industry could assume overfishing is happening here; this is not the case.
I’ve been in this industry for over 50 years and have seen many changes, most have been for the good. When I started fishing, everywhere you looked you saw boats both foreign and domestic. Overfishing was happening and with improvements in boat and gear design along with advanced electronics it was only going to get worse. With the passing of the Magnuson Fisheries Act in 1976, our industry began a much-needed transformation.
Today I go fishing and seldom see another commercial boat. In just the last 20 years alone our fleet has decreased by 90%. Therefore it is reasonable to assume that environmental impact and bycatch have been reduced by the same percentage.
I can’t speak of what is happening in other parts of the world, but I can say overfishing is not happening in New England.
My generation inherited an industry in crisis. It took a long time, but through regulation and sacrifices by a lot of people, we are able to pass a sustainable fishery to the next. Yet, as quoted in this article, there is still a cry for more regulation. I am left to wonder what their motives are.
Richard Beal,
Commercial fisherman,
Gloucester