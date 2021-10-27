To the editor:
I been living in Gloucester many years I feel this city has been falling back just a hair or two. Bob is coming out of retirement to help the city he’s lived in all his life by running for Ward 3 councilor.
He worked many years as city clerk and at many other jobs, including City Council many times. Just the fact coming back to take a vacant spot on the council in the last days shows everybody how dedicated he is to his city. I’m sure many people will remember how much he’s done for the city and all the help he’s done for many people. “Whynott” bring back Bob? He’s been there, done that, and is ready and able!
John and Joanne Zarrella
Gloucester