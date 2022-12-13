To the editor:
On Sept. 23, 2019, during a Gloucester school project public presentation, Building Committee Chairman Jonathan Pope and Superintendent Richard Safier made it perfectly clear that the Building and School committees and Safier were committed to replacing Mattos Field “with all of the current amenities“ if the Webster Street location was chosen for the new school project.
What I am asking for in particular is that Mattos Field had fully functional bathrooms "with sewer and running water" which should be included at the new softball complex.
I was one of many that worked for years to raise money to fully upgrade the Mattos softball field. The fundraising and grant money added up to $290,000, along with thousands of hours of research, Community Preservation Act applications and presentations (Thank you, Howie, Patti Amaral and Kelly Brancaleone) for a successful softball rehabilitation project. This field “was” the only softball field in Gloucester with state-of-the-art lights (that seem to have been damaged in the care of our Department of Public Works), a new electronic scoreboardand full bathrooms. Many of the girls softball players called Mattos the “good field!" Only to be totally trashed and bulldozed a short few years later.
It was also promised at a meeting with Patti Amaral and Jane Sweet on June 13, 2019, when then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said she wanted to "advise" them that Mattos Field could possibly be taken for the new school project. It was then that Mayor Romeo Theken promised that "all they have at Mattos Field would be exactly what they will have at the new softball location" and "money was no object."
I have also been in contact with Mayor Greg Verga on this matter and he responded to my email of Sept. 20, 2022, that he agreed that “promises were made and while I was not the one making them it is my job to see them fulfilled."
Our girls and women deserve exactly what was promised at Mattos and that is fully functional bathrooms with toilets and sinks.
Our city asked for funding to replace Mattos “with all of its current amenities existing at the field" as part of a $4.2 million loan for ancillary costs associated with the school project and that included the creation of the Green Street softball field.
Quoting our Assistance Public Works Director Joe Lucido from Gloucester Daily Times article “City gears up to create softball field at Green Street Park (Nov. 28, 2022, written by Ethan Foreman), “The field will have 'portable toilets' because there is no sewerage in the immediate area and that it was cost-prohibitive."! I would suggest Green Street for one location for water and sewer and possibly add it into the "licensing agreement" to hook up to the water/sewer from Sam Parks' property .
I am also asking, per city CAO Jill Cahill and Ward Councilor Scott Memhard to “engage with the public again,” ASAP so the taxpayers and the neighborhoods surrounding this new softball complex can be fully informed and be part of the planning. In the past there have been meetings for this project but behind closed doors. I do believe all meetings should be public and transparent.
As a Gloucester citizen, taxpayer, member of the Light Up Mattos Committee and a female athlete that played at Mattos Field for over 40 years. I am totally invested in supporting our female athletes and future women and girls softball players with a safe and state-of-the art softball facility.
I look forward to a response to my request from our city officials, in keeping their promises by replacing all of the amenities which includes full functioning bathrooms for the women and girls of Gloucester. This beautiful state-of-the[art softball venue will not only serve all the women and girls but also the many other sports teams that will utilize a full-service complex for tournaments and fundraisers for years to come.
Denise Pascucci,
Gloucester