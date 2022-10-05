To the editor,
Peg Ris had the seeds of a good idea in her letter (“Connecting the dots,” Oct. 5) about the Transit Overlay District.
While the TOD build-out is not dictated for affordable housing, as she implied, why not make that a condition for building? As she suggested, Gloucester should “approve zoning amendments to provide creative affordable housing” in the district. The whole 2,270 units. Not just a token affordable unit as is now the custom, but all the units. That would solve a huge problem. Not every builder is going to go for that‚ which could temper the final number of units to avoid a crush of overbuilding in the district, all at once. Good compromise solution.
Gordon Baird,
Gloucester