To the Editor,
I would like to thank the Cape Ann YMCA for being a such a good neighbor and offering those of us with no power during last week’s storm a place to shower, charge our cell phones, have a hot meal in the cafe, and enjoy a warm, comfortable place to be. If you haven’t seen the new Y, check it out! It is five-star in every way! Opening the doors to the community during the storm was just one of the many ways the Y supports our community and enhances our lives.
It really is a Y For All and I am one of many who is super proud to have this fabulous new facility in Gloucester.
Katherine McMillan
Gloucester