To the editor:
On Monday Sept. 19, at least a quarter of the Earth’s population watched (on television, or in person) Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, following 70 years of what historians will now refer to as the world’s greatest and longest living leader, someone who in World War II worked as a truck mechanic for the British Army, getting her hands dirty serving her country in wartime, and ended her life 77 years later after serving as Great Britain’s most loved, respected, honored, thoughtful and visionary leader, revered by most of the world.
Meanwhile, on Saturday Sept. 17, at a political speech in Youngstown, Ohio, Donald Trump called his political adversaries “thugs and tyrants,” used crude — unprintable— language regarding one of his own candidates for office, ranted and raved about FBI agents not taking off their shoes while removing top secret documents he’d illegally taken from Washington. Trump, to quote Stuart Diamond in this paper on Jan. 24, 2020, “... is intellectually shallow, addicted to social media, can’t spell, is vindictive toward enemies, patently dishonest, power and money hungry, redundantly maritally unfaithful and a vulgar religious hypocrite.” Sadly, most Republicans support him, still believing the presidential election was stolen from him, and they collectively say mean, rotten, and crude things about anyone who disagrees with them. The best thing that can be said about the current iteration of the Republican Party is, “Does not play well with others.”
And to quote Dana Milband in the Washington Post on Jan. 17, 2017, just three days before he was inaugurated: “Trump gets no respect. That’s because he hasn’t earned it. With charity for none and with malice toward all but his supporters, he has set a new standard for gracelessness in victory.” As a rich playboy, he avoided the draft during wartime — he and I are the same age, 76; I enlisted in the military to serve my country in wartime — when his father paid the family doctor to claim he had bone spurs which magically disappeared after the war, without surgery.
There are scores of Republicans out there today, sadly, who don’t care how crude the man is, who don’t care that he dismantled all kinds of government programs both nationally and internationally that were there to help the planet, to help international relations, to help us help each other, and they don’t care that he’s a patent liar. How sad that they — today’s Republican Party and its supporters — forget that our democracy is totally dependent on ALL of us working together, watching out for each other, listening to each other, learning to cooperate with each other, and being KIND to each other, no matter our backgrounds, ethnicity or wealth.
Somewhere nearby, yet out of sight, the greatest Republican that ever lived — Abraham Lincoln — and the world’s most revered monarch are comparing notes, wondering how the U.S. could have degenerated so deeply and so radically in just four years.
Dwight Eisenhower, another great Republican, said these two things about our country when he was our 34th president:
“People talk about the middle of the road as though it were unacceptable ... The middle of the road is all of the usable surface. The extremes, right and left are in the gutters.” Then he also wrote this: “It is probably a pity that every citizen of each state cannot visit all the others, to see the differences, to learn what we have in common, and to come back with a richer, fuller understanding of America — in all its beauty, in all its dignity, in all its strength, in support of moral principle.”
And I’ll close with this thought — when I think of the ignorance and ill-hidden disgust of many politicians for anyone who doesn’t agree with them (think Marjorie Taylor Greene for example), I’m acutely aware that they’ve never watched the following movies, that should be required watching for EVERY American, ESPECIALLY politicians: “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939 — Jimmy Stewart), “Meet John Doe” (1941 — Gary Cooper), and “Selma” (2014 — David Oyelowo, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.), all available at any library.
With Donald Trump’s behavior, there will be no quarter of the Earth’s population mourning his loss when he leaves. You have to EARN respect — you can’t buy it.
Alan MacMillan,
Rockport