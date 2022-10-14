To the editor:
Your vote matters and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot. Despite widespread fear-mongering about election fraud, there is very little evidence to support these claims. Voter ID laws are often confusing and complicated, which leads to disenfranchisement (literally deprived of the right or privilege to vote.).
Having the ability to vote by mail, or prior to the first Tuesday in November, increases voter participation. If you choose to vote in person, you may be asked to present identification, but you are not required to present photo identification in order to vote. These statements are taken verbatim from the Massachusetts Information for Voters magazine. There are circumstances when election officials may request identification: These include if you are a first-time voter who registered to vote by mail and did not submit identification with the registration form; if your name is on the inactive voter list; or if your vote is being challenged, or if requested by a poll worker.
However, your identification need only show your name and current address.
If you feel your right to vote has been violated in any way, call the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division at 800-462-VOTE.
To quote Senator Elizabeth Warren from her 2017 Gloucester High School Town Hall, ‘Telling people voting doesn’t matter is the biggest form of voter suppression.’
Heidi Wakeman,
Gloucester