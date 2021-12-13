To the editor:
I am puzzled by the negative characterization of the proposed zoning reforms recently discussed at a Gloucester Planning Board meeting (“Zoning changes unwanted,” Dec. 8). Massachusetts — and the north shore in particular — are in the midst of a housing crisis. A third of homeowners and half of renters in Gloucester are considered cost-burdened, meaning housing costs consume more than 30% of their monthly income. Many are on fixed incomes as they watch housing costs eat up more of the money they need for other essential items. The lack of affordable housing options is making Gloucester unlivable for its own residents.
The expert consensus is clear: Producing more housing options is the only way to reduce cost burdens on residents. The proposed zoning reforms would help make Gloucester more affordable for current residents in three ways.
First, research find that exceedingly large minimum lot size requirements drive up the cost of housing in the towns that require them as well as having a spillover effect of increasing costs in neighboring towns.
The proposed reforms tackle this issue with common sense reductions on the upper end. For example, dropping the 80,000 square foot requirement, which is larger than a football field, to a more reasonable 40,000 square feet.
Second, multi-family housing, such as the two- and three-family homes that would be allowed by the reforms, are significantly more affordable than single-family homes. This is especially important for older residents looking to downsize after their children have left the nest. Over 40% of Gloucester residents (aged 55+) find themselves in this category. The lack of multi-family options now means that residents must decide whether to spend their time maintaining a larger home they no longer need or move elsewhere for housing options that fit their new lifestyles. Gloucester residents deserve the option to grow old in their own community.
Lastly, the proposed reforms streamline what experts all agree is an unnecessarily cumbersome permitting process. Time is money. The expansion of by-right permitting reduces the cost of homebuilding by making requirements clear ahead of time and expediting the process. Homes get built faster and can be sold or rented at more affordable rates.
When we consider these affordability issues, we find the primary beneficiaries of the proposed reforms are Gloucester residents. Those most adversely effected by rising housing costs and seniors looking to age in place have the most to gain from the reforms.
If you count yourself among these groups, let the city council and mayor know that you support these reforms.
Joshua T. McCabe, PhD
Harborlight Community Partners
Beverly