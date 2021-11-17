To the editor:
The Rockport Planning Board is in the midst of drafting major changes to the town’s zoning bylaws. Some of these changes are needed updates to some of the antiquated bylaws. Other changes are more significant. The Planning Board began this process several years ago with the assistance of the Massachusetts Area Planning Council (MAPC). However, because of 2020 amendments to the Massachusetts Zoning Act, the need for significant, immediate change to Rockport’s zoning bylaws has become compelling.
The commonwealth recognizes an affordable housing crisis. By adopting the 2020 Zoning Act amendments, Massachusetts acknowledges we have an affordable housing crisis. Depending on the website, Rockport’s median home sale price is between $550,000 and $700,000. For most people, especially young people with children, buying a home in Rockport is unattainable. Monthly rentals afford no relief because they merely reflect the high sale prices. Moreover, many Rockport rentals are profitable short-term vacation rentals. This limits further an already tight market. There is certainly an argument for a direct correlation between Rockport’s lack of affordable housing and Rockport’s declining school enrollment.
Rockport as of 2020 is required by state law to allow for high-density multifamily housing. The 2020 Zoning Act designates Rockport among 51 cities and towns as an “MBTA (Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority) Community” because of its train station. Under 3A of the Zoning Act, this designation requires Rockport to have a zoning bylaw “that provides for at least one district of reasonable size in which multi-family housing is permitted as of right.” The housing must be located within a half mile of the train station, have a gross density of at least 15 units per acre, and be suitable for families with children. Section 3A is not a state mandate for government-subsidized housing. But it does require the town to change its zoning to allow for mixed use or multifamily housing around existing public transportation. If Rockport voters fail to support this zoning at the April 2022 Town Meeting, the town loses the ability to apply for significant capital improvement grants offered by the state.
The state eliminates the supermajority vote to amend zoning bylaws. A formidable challenge to getting a zoning amendment adopted at Town Meeting is the two-thirds supermajority of votes required to approve it. Thus, the Zoning Act now permits zoning change that allows for the development of new housing or conservation-minded subdivisions to be adopted by a simple majority of voters. In addition to the mixed use or multifamily zoning already mentioned, accessory dwelling units (dwelling units within the principal dwelling or in detached structures such as garages), reduced parking requirements for mixed-use developments, reduced dimensional standards for setbacks and lot coverage, and the creation of as-of-right Open Space Developments can now be approved by a simple majority vote at Town Meeting.
For months, the Rockport Planning Board has been working with MAPC to re-write zoning bylaws to provide for affordable housing, allow for intelligent development that will preserve the town’s open spaces and to better protect the town’s drinking water supply. After the holidays, the Planning Board will be holding public hearings on these proposed changes. The Planning Board urges both the public and town officials to develop an understanding of the scope of these proposed changes by attending Planning Board meetings. We urge everyone to attend the public hearings on these zoning amendments, which hearings will likely be held in January 2022, and voice their opinions. Finally, we urge those who attend the April 2022 Town Meeting to have sufficient knowledge of the zoning amendments to cast an informed and intelligent ballot.
Jason Shaw
Chairman
Rockport Planning Board