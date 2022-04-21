To the editor:
Coming before the Gloucester City Council on April 26 are a number of home grown zoning proposals that have the potential to encourage the creation of second housing units on existing properties – an opportunity to make these housing units available by right where their development currently is possible only via an approved zoning board decision. These proposals are entirely separate from the so-called MBTA zoning issues that Gloucester has not yet begun to address except through initial expressions of concern and communications noting the lack of clarity by both the City Council and the mayor.
I support these current ordinances. I have lived in Gloucester in the same house for more than 25 years. For at least 20 of those years we, as a community, have been talking about the fact that there is no place for a very large percentage of our residents who want to remain here, to be able to afford to do so.
This is true for young people just out of high school or college who want to get a place of their own or with their friends. It is true for young couples wanting to raise their family here; it is true for middle income, middle aged folks who are starting to think of downsizing, but want to stay; and it is decidedly true for us seniors who want to remain in our own community as we age! Currently many seniors end up in houses bigger than they need because there is no alternative, thus depriving young families of those homes.
These zoning proposals would allow single-family houses to become two family houses if they are of conforming lot size and are conforming structures and can meet other requirements such a parking and sewer. Those are very extensive, built-in limitations. Surely not every eligible property owner would choose to do so. It’s also unlikely that a large number of people would do so. But some folks might. This has the potential to increase the housing stock that we have so desperately needed over these many years. And I, like many others speaking in favor of these proposals, who have nothing to gain financially, support these measures because maybe there would be some other housing opportunity when I am ready for it. Living on one of Gloucester’s multitude of non-conforming properties, I can’t have the alternative built myself.
These proposals merely create the possibility of adding to our housing stock at prices that could be affordable. We, the community have to encourage home owners to build these second units and in a manner that allows them to remain affordable to the average Gloucester resident.
In addition to passing them, I urge City Council, the Planning Board, the Affordable Housing Trust and the Community Preservation Committee to address the very serious concern as to what incentives could be utilized so that this additional housing could actually remain affordable to the majority of limited- and moderate-income Gloucester residents. That is the real challenge we face.
Down the road, we as a community need to evaluate the possible pros can cons of the so-called MBTA zoning proposals. These are surely more complex then what we have in front of us now. But let’s approve the current and modest proposals before us and do so especially because they stem from the 2017 Housing Production Plan, which has been a topic of community discussion since early 2016 when the first advertised and very public input meetings took place.
Sunny Robinson
Gloucester