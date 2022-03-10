To the editor:
This letter is in response to Sam Cleaves’s March 3 letter to the editor (“What’s the rush on zoning changes?”).
The zoning amendments in front of the City Council were not done in haste. They were written with public input. They are the result of five years’ worth of work done in the public eye.
I’d like to remind readers these zoning amendments were drafted far before any transit-oriented development legislation was passed at the state level. To be sure, that will come before the council in due time, but not without plenty of review and opportunity for public involvement beforehand.
The strife in our community surrounding housing is real. What are we doing to help keep housing attainable and versatile? What is our government able to do to help its citizens who just want to stay here? It turns out, quite a lot if we are brave enough to allow it.
Mr. Cleaves made an excellent point regarding Gloucester’s Master Plan, “Plan 2000”. This beautiful, holistic and downright prescient document, published in the year 2000 with an update in 2001, took years to come to fruition. Its recommendations were then overseen by a group of volunteer citizens, the Plan Implementation Review Committee (PIRC) as a subcommittee of the Planning Board.
Though the idea of writing an updated Master Plan has been bandied about, the can has always been kicked down the road. It’s a massive undertaking and requires constant assessment and accountability. In 2014, PIRC was disbanded. Perhaps the Kirk administration no longer saw a need for it, but I can’t help thinking we wouldn’t be in this position if this subcommittee had remained in place. Perhaps we would even have an updated Master Plan by now.
Where do we go from here? The council cannot just table this discussion. There will always be reasons to hesitate. I trust the process, I trust the experts in our Planning Department and at MAPC, and I trust the City Council to make the best decision it can.
We can’t throw the baby out with the bath water. We can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Jen Holmgren
Gloucester