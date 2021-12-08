To the editor:
A week or two ago I connected with the Gloucester Planning Board Meeting on Zoom. Although I live in Rockport, I shop, dine and spend a great deal of time in Gloucester. I listened and felt that they were leaning toward re-zoning the downtown area at the very least. If I correctly understood their leanings, they wanted to allow conversions of single-family homes to multi-family homes, two-families into three or four, etc. In addition, they seemed to have no problem with new 35-foot or 40-foot housing.
These naive proposals would significantly exacerbate the parking and traffic problems Gloucester currently suffers. The increase in population would tax Gloucester essential services amongst other detrimental consequences. Taller buildings would negatively impact on our current views, and who doesn’t like water views? Coming from the New York/New Jersey area, I have seen how nice, well-run towns and cities deteriorate overnight when zoning laws are thrown aside for the benefit of outside special interest groups or investors. Zoning laws were established to protect property values of the tax paying residents of a municipality. Zoning Laws were not intended to provide a gateway for intruding outside investors or naive humanitarians or meddling bureaucrats.
I am sure some would say that these proposed changes would force people to get rid of their cars and learn to depend more on mass transit, trains & buses. These same naive people would think that is a good thing but that is simply idiotic. These services are terrible. They are expensive, poorly run, inconvenient and not in great mechanical shape. Like all government run or subsidized services, they usually keep getting worse and not better. Cars simply provide us with greater mobility, opportunity and convenience than mass transit.
I believe most people do not like congestion, crowded environments or traffic. The proposed zoning law changes would adversely increase these problems. Why would the Planning Board, ward councilors, councilors at-large or mayor want to punish the citizens of Gloucester with these proposed changes? I expect these government officials to dutifully stop these zoning law changes and to ignore the outside special interest groups pushing this agenda. I would especially hope that the newly elected Mayor Greg Verga would step up and stop these proposed detrimental zoning law changes.
John T. Kolackovsky
Rockport