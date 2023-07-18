To the editor: My husband and I were walking Stacey Boulevard on Monday morning. We witnessed when the boat first caught fire. We yelled to two men nearby to call 911. That is when the boat exploded.
The men on the boat both jumped into the water. Both were bloody from the blast. One of the men treaded water as he called to his dog by name over and over again, trying to convince him/her to jump in the water. A boat came speeding to the scene, I believe it was a lobsterman, most likely having heard the explosion. It was this lobsterman who, putting himself at risk, pulled his boat parallel to the smoking boat, stood up and grabbed the dog off the bow. He was later instructed by the police to bring the dog to the Harbormaster’s dock. There he would be met by animal control.
There were a lot of heroes that day. The two men who called 911; the amazing emergency responders — police, fire fighters and ambulance professionals, and the lobsterman who rescued the frightened dog from the bow of the smoking boat.
So many brave human beings rushed to the aid of the two men. I am so proud of all who responded in different, but important ways.
Rebecca Dexter Aliberte Gloucester