To the editor:
When was the last time anyone has heard of a large project staying on budget? Never.
Having worked on school projects in the past, I would constantly witness corners being cut to remain within the projected costs.
We have many capable carpenters, masons and electricians to do the fine work but they have to remain within the budget. All will agree that the work will never be what it was in the '40s, '50s and '60s, with the attitude to just slap it up and move on to the next fiasco.
I have never heard of an overpriced gigantic chandelier enhancing a student's learning ability. The architects must think we are in the Seaport District.
Finally, they may have well included buying the houses on Friend Street and surrounding streets to make them wide enough to handle the traffic.
P.S. -- Coffee is $4 a cup, not $2. And as always, coffee prices keep going up, as do our taxes.
Chris Jedrey
Gloucester