Most scientists active in the 19th century considered themselves religious and believed in God. That all changed with Charles Darwin’s publication of his book, “The Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection,” in 1859. Suddenly, scientists had an explanation for creation that didn’t depend on the existence of God. A 2014 study by the Pew Research Center found that about 80% of U.S. scientists claimed to be atheists or agnostics.
However, some scientists still believe that there is an intelligent cause in the formation of the universe. A primary reason for their belief is that Darwin’s theory falls short in explaining some very important aspects of the history of life on Earth.
The basic principle of Darwin's theory is that all species of organisms arise and develop through small, random variations in some of their traits. Then natural selection works by favoring those traits that make individuals better adapted to their environment. These creatures are more likely to survive and reproduce, passing on their advantageous traits to their offspring.
The believers in Intelligent Design have a major sticking point with Darwin’s theory. It is the idea that the natural selection of “small” and “random” variations in genes can achieve the massively complex changes in predecessors that are necessary to create a new species. Their calculations show that such a feat is fantastically improbable.
A prime example of this fault in the Theory of Evolution is the Cambrian Explosion. The fossil record from the Cambrian period, about 530 million years ago, shows the rapid development of all of the major animal body plans that exist today. Yet, no predecessor fossils have ever been found in pre-Cambrian layers. Evidence of such fossils would be necessary to prove that it was Evolution that produced the Explosion. So, instead, the Cambrian Explosion is a major difficulty for the Darwinian Hypothesis.
Yet another example is the structure and properties of living cells. Dr. Garry Nolan is a highly regarded professor at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. During a recent interview, he was asked, “What is the most beautiful or fascinating aspect of human biology at the level of the cell?”
Without hesitation, he replied: “The micro-machines … that proteins make and become (under the direction of the digital information found in the cell’s DNA) ... If you ever wanted to believe in God, just look inside the cell (and see how it functions).”
The cell Dr. Nolan refers to is the smallest part of living matter. Cells are the specialized building blocks of multicellular organisms such as plants and animals. Not until the 1930s, long after Darwin died, did scientists begin using the then-newly invented electron microscope to look inside a cell. They found a vast array of protein structures, or, as Dr. Nolan called them, molecular machines. These machines perform all of the functions needed to keep the cell alive and doing its job.
Dr. Bruce Alberts, a former National Academy of Sciences president, expanded on the awesome aspects of the cell’s inner workings. He wrote a 1998 article for “Cell”, one of the world’s foremost biology journals. In the piece, he said: “The entire cell can be viewed as a factory that contains an elaborate network of interlocking assembly lines, each of which is composed of a set of large protein machines. ... Like machines invented by humans to deal efficiently with the macroscopic world, these protein assemblies contain highly coordinated moving parts.” Alberts went on to praise the “speed,” “elegance,” “sophistication,” and “highly organized activity” of the “remarkable” and “marvelous” structures inside the cell.
Today, evolutionary biologists believe that the cellular machines’ existence is the end result of the processes described by Darwin in his theory of evolution by natural selection. These machines, they say, represent the end products of a long series of random modifications to successive generations of cells over billions of years. The scientists state that it looks like “design,” but it’s just Evolution in action.
But, apparently, the evidence for their positions is weak. Microbiologist James Shapiro of the University of Chicago, who is a member of the Darwinist community, declared in a National Review article that “There are no detailed, Darwinian accounts for the evolution of any fundamental biochemical or cellular system, only a variety of wishful speculations.”
So, like the Cambrian Explosion, the believers in Intelligent Design say that it would be statistically impossible for such a large number of sophisticated, complex molecular machines to evolve by the random, blind, undirected processes described by Darwin. They think that there had to be an “intelligent designer” involved.
Mainstream scientists still do not accept Intelligent Design as a valid area of scientific investigation. However, those who support the possibility, such as the members of The Discovery Institute based in Seattle, Washington, present their case in numerous peer-reviewed articles, books, presentations, podcasts, and professional meetings. They look at the universe, the world, and its creatures, and, like Dr. Garry Nolan of Stanford University, see the hand of God in all of it.
Anthony J. Marolda holds degrees in physics, is a popular science writer, and painter, and is a resident of Annisquam.