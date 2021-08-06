To the editor:
Here are 12 steps for the city of Gloucester:
1. Admit we are powerless over the current political class, that our lives here have become unmanageable.
2. Believe that new people will restore our city processes to some semblance of transparency and accountability for the benefit of the good people of Gloucester who, by the way, are paying the freight.
3. Make decisions to give our votes to candidates who don’t ignore the wishes and desires of the citizens of Gloucester.
4. Make a good attempt to elect candidates who can insist that integrity guide and govern the political class in Gloucester.
5. Admit to ourselves the exact nature and dysfunction of the current political class of Gloucester.
6. Be entirely ready to have new people populate the political class and remove the defects of the old political class.
7. Ask for help and work together to impress upon the ruling class that we mean business.
8. Take inventory of all those harmed by past policies affecting the citizens of Gloucester and be willing to make amends to them all.
9. Make direct amends to citizens harmed, wherever possible.
10. Continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and when we stray get right back on track.
11. Seek through direct dialogue with the citizens of Gloucester to carry out the will of the people and not the will of special interests. Again, we are paying the freight.
12. Once we are back on track, stay there. Hold the position and let it guide the new, enlightened, full-of-integrity fiduciaries forward.
Robin Hubbard
Gloucester
Candidate for city councilor at-large