To the editor:
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust is celebrating 60 years of conservation in the towns of Manchester and Essex.
Since our inception in 1963, MECT has grown and evolved, just as Manchester and Essex have. We appreciate the generous and growing support from these communities and your newspaper as we preserve, protect and steward open spaces for the lasting benefit of the community-at-large while connecting people with the land that defines the area's natural character.
Everyone at MECT is committed to continuing to serve as valuable partners to the people of these two incredible towns because we live here, too.
To celebrate our MECT history and impact, we have compiled a list of "60 Places for 60 Years" — a collection of favorite places that tell the story of our towns from colonial beginnings.
Some of the "60 Places" highlight areas that MECT conserves through ownership, conservation restrictions or in partnership with other organizations. And some of the spaces are not yet conserved — though they are very valuable to our communities.
All of these places highlight the rich ecosystem and abundant life that are found in the woodlands and wetlands of Manchester and Essex, areas that have long been better known for their coastlines.
You can find "60 Places for 60 Years" at mect.org/60Places. See you on the trails!
Matt Plum,
President,
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust