To the editor:
In his April 9th Fishtown Local column ("Well, now that you bring it up ..."), Gordon Baird pointed to a recent report from the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute which found that only 80 of the more than 4,000 apartments constructed under the state's new Housing Development Incentive Program turned out to be affordable. Baird argued that this report is "de facto" evidence that any housing eventually constructed in and around our train stations will be market-rate housing.
Is Baird attempting to mislead the public, or does he simply not understand how housing development works?
The state program Baird is referring to is a relatively new market-rate housing production program. The fact that it is a market-rate program isn't a secret — this is how the state itself describes the program on its own website. The reason only 80 apartments out of the more than 4,000 created under this program are affordable is because this program wasn't intended to be an affordable housing production program at all.
There's also no requirement for developers to use this funding program, another fact Baird conveniently chose not to mention in his piece.
The mere existence of a funding program doesn't mean developers will necessarily use it to fund new housing production in Gloucester. Mr Baird wants you to believe we're destined to see only expensive market-rate housing built in Gloucester in the future just because the state has market-rate funding program. This is incorrect information, and I suspect he knows it. It's up us to decide what sort of housing will be developed in Gloucester.
Here's another fact Baird omitted from his piece. Historically it has been the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program (also administered by the state), and not the recently released Housing Development Incentive Program, that has been used by developers as the primary funding source for affordable housing production in Massachusetts. According to The Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition this hugely successful program has funded more than 70,000 affordable homes across Massachusetts since 1986.
70,000 is a lot more than 80.
Here's the bottom line. If we work together as a community to comply with the state's transit-oriented development (TOD) law by creating zoning districts in and around our train stations which require affordable housing to be created, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program will undoubtedly be the preferred funding program developers use to create the housing we so desperately need — and it has been shown that this program can be used to create housing that is actually affordable to working families of modest means.
Mr. Baird — if you're going to wade into an important community discussion, the outcome of which will affect future generations of Gloucester people for decades; if you're going to use your privilege as a regular Gloucester Daily Times columnist to opine about housing issues in Gloucester, please get your facts straight first.
Deanna Fay,
Maggie Howard,
Deb Frontiero,
Gloucester