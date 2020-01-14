To the editor:
On behalf of all my fellow Legionnaires of the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, I would like to thank the citizens of Gloucester for their generous and enthusiastic support for our 2019 Christmas holiday dinner. Your support was overwhelming. Because of this support we were able to serve or deliver almost 400 meals to elderly, less fortunate and shut-ins on Christmas Day throughout five cities and towns.
For many who were served, the only person that they saw on a very special Christmas Day were you, the volunteers, often families with young children who were learning the real meaning of Christmas, namely to care for others that were not so fortunate. Again, these volunteer servers and drivers helped sustain our mission that no one should be alone or not have a hot meal on a holiday. These unselfish actions by both my fellow Legionnaires as well as by the citizens of Gloucester reminded me that Gloucester takes care of its own, and for that I thank you.
I especially want to thank the David G. Ouellet Division Sea Cadets for all their support (and their young legs) in running those meals up and down the stairs to the drivers so they can promptly be on their way to deliver the holiday meals, as well as my fellow veterans’ organizations, who have consistently supported these holiday dinners.
We look forward to doing it again for the 2020 Easter holiday dinner on Sunday, April 12. Finally, this is also a bittersweet moment as I sadly note the recent and sudden passing of John A. Pasierbiak Jr., the commander of Amvets Post 32 and the American Leglon Post 3’s chef extraordinaire for holiday meals for the past three years. John has toiled in the kitchen for many long hours (and sometimes days) to insure that more than 1,200 holiday meals are properly cooked and prepared for delivery during these three holidays, for which I know that I and my felIow Legionnaires are grateful, as I am sure all who received these dinners also are. He has graciously given up his holidays to accomplish this. He has been the backbone of the kitchen staff giving unselfishly of his time and labor to insure that the dinners to less fortunate are served. It was primarily due to his unstinting efforts that Legion Post 3 was able to prepare, serve and deliver more than 7,200 meals during these three holidays He will be sorely missed! Goodbye my friend.
Mark L. Nestor
Commander
Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.