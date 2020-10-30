To the editor:
I am a fourth grade student at Plum Cove Elementary. I would like all of my friends and teachers at Veterans Elementary and East Gloucester to go to school in a safer and higher-tech building that can provide the amazing opportunities that the district can make happen.
One of the best things about coming back to school this year was doing a really exciting experiment on the eye. We held a magnifying glass up to the light from the windows and placed an index card behind it. We were able to project the playground onto the index card (it worked like the retina) and the magnifying glass worked as a cornea lens. However it takes lots of windows to be able to project the picture, and you can only do it with natural lights so if we do not have lots of windows in the new building that would not be possible to do.
You should vote yes on Question 3 because East Gloucester and Veterans schools are in bad shape. They use modular classrooms, the basements are flooded, and some of the students have to sit in the halls. These are bad conditions for the teachers and students, and they don’t inspire learning. East Gloucester was built in 1948 when my grandfather was only 8 years old (when he was a student attending the Leonard School and before he went on to graduate from Gloucester High School in 1958) and Veterans was built in 1956 while he was still a Gloucester high school student.
The total cost of building a new school for the children is $66 million but the state of Massachusetts will pay $26.9 million toward the cost. However, Massachusetts will not help pay the cost of fixing the old buildings, but they will help pay for a brand new school. We have to do something about this. The overall cost to Gloucester for a new modern efficient building would be $39,1 million, not including the 26.9 million Massachusetts will pay. However it would be $36 million to repair the buildings, so it’s a bargain. So make sure to vote yes on Question 3. It will be better for Gloucester.
Evelyn Taplett
Gloucester