I am outraged that last Friday the president finalized plans to open Utah monuments Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante for mining and drilling. It was payback day -- retaliation against Senator Mitt Romney, from Utah, who voted for both articles of impeachment.
These monuments hold a special place in my heart. I was raised in Salt Lake City and my family spent significant time exploring southern Utah. My aunt, the late June Viavant, devoted years advocating for the protection of the Grand Staircase-Escalante in particular. Our families carried Thanksgiving dinner on our backs, walking into these sacred areas to camp and enjoy the holiday in this wild and precious sanctuary. We saw breathtaking red rock formations, waterfalls, arches, cliffs and canyons carved through centuries. We explored Native American ruins and experienced the quiet, awe and reverence of places largely untouched by humans.
For the president to proceed with plans to allow mining is akin to someone angry at opponent urinating or defecating in their opponent’s church. Except that repairing a church would not be an enormous punch in the gut to native populations, paleontologists and archaeologists, along with scores of people who find solace and reverence in the irreplaceable landscape. It would not destroy the fragile crust covering much of this ecosystem, which as my aunt taught us, can take more than a thousand years to form, which covers this area, and which is destroyed by a single step. Fragile egos come and go, but fragile landscapes are irreplaceable.
Laurie Urie
Gloucester
