To the editor:
This is in reference to the Oct. 25 story, “Pats’ Cardona speaking out on proposed ban of youth tackle football.” Wow. Read up on T.J. Abraham’s experience. After retiring from pro football, he became an OB-GYN physician, and at age 35 was diagnosed with neurodegenerative dementia. Now, he can no longer practice medicine and can remember nothing about the birth of his daughter or his wedding. When his daughter asks him if his “brain is getting better,” Abraham’s heart breaks because he knows the answer is no.
While there is no certainty that Abraham suffers from football-related chronic traumatic encephalopathy, he “does not want to see anyone lose what I’ve lost or experience this disease,” and wrote in testimony to the New York state legislature: “I strongly urge you to ban tackle football at the age of 12 and younger in the state of New York.”
Mr. Cardona cites the team-building aspect of football, which I can’t argue with. There are surely many other ways, sporting and otherwise, that provide the same benefit, and do so without the well-researched effect of cranial pinball that football’s collisions cause in young people’s brains. Let the kids play flag football, which looks like a lot more fun anyway.
Mike Dyer
Essex
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.