To the editor:
In the August 2023 issue of The Atlantic, David Brooks sensitively and cogently describes how our public life has grown morally bare and suggests some steps that can be taken systemically to help rectify the frightening reality facing us. I cannot think of a more constructive and informative way to spend some time than by reading his 7-page article.
I would also like to suggest that each of us has an obligation and opportunity to help. One way we can make a huge impact is at the ballot box. I urge each of you personally, and if you agree, to urge everyone you know, to pressure and vote for candidates of any party who will commit to working toward:
Abstaining from negative, degrading talk of their opponent or opposition party.
Taking every action within their power to stop any individual or entity from adversely impacting any other individual’s ability, regardless of race, religion, social status or sexual orientation, to achieve their basic economic and family needs and constitutional rights.
Explaining in detail exactly what they hope to accomplish if elected, how it will be accomplished, and what benefits and costs will accrue to their constituents.
Working toward a country which is truly based upon our founding principles, not one which has always been and remains today, one founded for and controlled by rich white men who gain support and power through their hypocritical and articulate use of patriotic and religious language.
We must come to realize that we are all in this together, with far more in common than dividing us. We must learn that our “neighbors” include not just the nice folks next door, but people in the next town over, and in the next state and in all the states throughout our nation. Without complete honesty, integrity, respect and civility toward each other, we will follow the path of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire. Based upon the people I have met and come to know across the country during my 86 years of living, I think we are better than that. We are in the throes of a major, complex crisis and we have no choice but to work together, using the extraordinary capabilities we were gifted with as human beings.
Thank you for your consideration,
George C. Bottger
Gloucester